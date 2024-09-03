Directions issued to capture man-eating wolves by all means: UP Forest Minister

Pilibhit (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Saxena on Tuesday said directions have been issued to capture the man-eating wolves which have recently killed several people in Bahraich district.

The minister also said no forest department official has been removed from their job amid claims of shunting within the department in light of the wolf attacks.

Saxena was in Pilibhit on Tuesday to review the ground situation, a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath raised concerns over the rise in human-wildlife conflict in some parts of the state, including Pilibhit and Bahraich.

"Six wolves were spotted by drone cameras and four of them have been captured, despite which the attacks have continued. Therefore, the government's order to shoot the wolves deems necessary, as the ongoing attacks cannot be overlooked," he told reporters, when asked about the reported government order to shoot the wolves.

"Directions have been issued to capture the wolves by all means," Saxena added.

A pack of wolves have claimed eight lives, including seven children, and left more than 30 people injured within the last two months in Bahraich, triggering panic among the locals.

During his visit here, Saxena also held a meeting with officials at the Gandhi Auditorium here, in which he discussed regarding the chief minister's order to curb incidents of human-wildlife conflict and outlined strategies to achieve the same.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Manoj Singh, Chief Conservator of Forests (Bareilly), and the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Pilibhit.

Regarding the issue of poachers entering Pilibhit's forests to hunt illegally and seizing firearms from forest department staff, the minister said the police have resolved the case.

However, a detailed investigation is ongoing into the negligence of the staff, and appropriate actions will be taken, he added. PTI COR KIS RPA