Director Joshiy house burglary: Wife of accused a panchayat president in Bihar

Kochi, Apr 22 (PTI) The accused arrested in connection with the burglary at the residence of Malayalam movie director Joshiy, is the husband of a district panchayat president in Bihar, Kerala police said on Monday.

Kerala police have brought to Kochi the accused, Bihar resident Mohammed Irfan (37), who was apprehended from Udupi District with the help of Karnataka police.

His arrest has been recorded and he will be produced before the court, they said.

Speaking to the media here, Kochi city police commissioner Syamsundar explained that the accused was apprehended mainly by following the CCTV visuals and a Honda Accord car he used to escape from the scene of crime.

"While examining CCTV visuals, we found a suspicious Honda Accord car and followed its route. We found that the car crossed Kasaragod and informed the Karnataka officials who helped us in apprehending the accused," Syamsundar said.

He said the car had a nameboard of the Sitamarhi District Panchayat president.

"His wife is the Sitamarhi District Panchayat president," the Commissioner added.

When asked about the news reports that the accused was "playing Robinhood" by stealing money and jewels and using them to help other people, the commissioner said, "For the police, he is a criminal." The accused reached Kochi on April 20, and as per preliminary investigations, he searched Google to identify posh localities in the city.

He attempted to enter three other houses in the locality on the same night but failed, Syamsundar said.

"There are 19 theft cases against him across six states. He was convicted in a similar case and came out of jail last month," the commissioner added.

Police said gold and diamonds worth over Rs 1.2 crore were completely recovered from the accused.

He is also the suspect in a similar theft case from Thiruvananthapuram. Police said the accused gained entry into the house by breaking open the kitchen window.

Joshiy and other family members were at the house when the incident occurred.

They came to know about it early in the morning and informed the police, who soon sprung into action. PTI RRT RRT SDP