Director Joshiy house theft: Kerala police nab accused in Udupi

Kochi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Kerala police on Sunday apprehended a person in connection with the burglary at the residence of Malayalam movie director Joshiy.

Advertisment

According to police, the accused was nabbed in Udupi in Karnataka and will be brought to the state soon.

Mohammed Irfan (37), a Bihar native is also suspected to have been involved in similar offences in other parts of the state.

"He came in a car, parked it far away and chose this house in a random manner. We have his CCTV visuals and other necessary evidence. We have passed the information to various police stations across the state and to Karnataka and even Tamil Nadu," a senior police official of the District told PTI.

The accused gained entry into the house by breaking open the kitchen door. Jewellery worth Rs 1 crore was stolen from the director's house at Panampilly nagar here on Friday night and the CCTV visuals showed a lone thief breaking into the residence.

Joshiy and other family members were at the house when the incident occurred. They came to know about it early in the morning and informed the police who soon sprung into action. PTI RRT RRT ROH