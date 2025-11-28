Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre interacts with students in UP's Mau

Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) Director of Ahmedabad-based Space Application Centre Dr Nilesh M Desai on Friday interacted with nearly 1,500 school students at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, and emphasised that scientific thinking is essential for India to attain a leading position globally, a statement said.

The Space Applications Centre (SAC) is one of the major centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It focuses on the design of space-borne instruments for ISRO missions and development and operationalisation of applications of space technology for societal benefits.

Desai also inaugurated the Space and STEM Laboratory, established in his name at Dharauli Primary School in the Ghosi development block. He also answered students' queries about space, ISRO's upcoming missions, and future opportunities in the field.

During the programme, Mau District Magistrate Praveen Mishra said that the district is fortunate that young students in basic education schools received the opportunity to interact with such a distinguished scientist.

Chief Development Officer Prashant Nagar said that more opportunities will be provided in the coming days to nurture scientific temperament among children.

Space Research Centres are operational in seven development blocks of Mau district, where thousands of children participate in tours and workshops, gaining knowledge about space science and robotics, the statement said.

In May, 13 students selected through examinations and interviews from various blocks visited ISRO's Space Applications Centre in Gujarat, where they learned about artificial satellite structures, different sensors, and interacted with senior scientists, the statement added.