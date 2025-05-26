Directorate of Family Welfare in Lucknow gets hoax bomb threat

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) The Directorate of Family Welfare in Lucknow received a bomb threat via e-mail on Monday, police said.

While the e-mail claimed that IEDs (improvised explosive devices) have been planted in the office, no explosive device was detected after an extensive search, they said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dhananjay Singh Kushwaha said, "In the morning, there was an e-mail, which said that IEDs have been planted at the Directorate of Family Welfare. The bomb disposal squad searched the premises for close to 2 hours. No bomb was detected." PTI NAV RUK RUK