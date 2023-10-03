Directors of bitcoin trading company booked for cheating investors of Rs 39 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered an offence against two directors of a bitcoin trading company for allegedly cheating investors of Rs 39 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against Uday Thakur and Bharat Mhatre under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) (MPID) Act, he said.

According to the police, the fraud took place between January and June 2022, when the accused allegedly wooed investors with promise of good returns and took Rs 39 lakh from them.

The duo, however, never returned their money or paid them the interest. When confronted, the accused gave them evasive replies, the official said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU