Directors of construction firm, builder booked for cheating homebuyers of Rs 1.38 cr in Nagpur

Nagpur, Sep 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against a builder and two directors of a construction firm for allegedly duping homebuyers of Rs 1.38 crore by promising them row houses in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused, Kishore Hansraj Jham (70) and Rajgopal Sikandar Jham (50), directors of Venkatesh Builders and Developers, and a builder, an official from the Imambada police station said.

The accused launched a project to build row houses in the Kalamna area in 2012, entered into agreements with people and collected Rs 1.38 crore from them, he said.

The project did not materialise in 12 years, and no sale deeds were executed, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused after a probe, he added.