Directors of Nagpur-based construction firm booked for cheating EEL of Rs 42.98 cr in land deal

Nagpur, Sep 15 (PTI) An offence has been registered against the directors of a Nagpur-based construction company for allegedly cheating Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) of Rs 42.98 crore in a land deal, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by Shyamsunder Mundada, deputy manager at EEL, the police on Thursday registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code against Shiv and Ritu Agrawal, directors of Haveliwala Constructions and Developers Private Limited, an official said.

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Nagpur Police has launched a probe into the case, he said.

As per a police release, EEL, as part of its expansion plans to establish a research and development unit, entered an agreement with Haveliwala Constructions and Developers Private Limited.

Advertisment

The deal, signed on July 1, 2022, entailed the purchase of four pieces of land at Mouza Waddhamna and Mouza Suradurdi, it said.

However, despite receiving a substantial sum of Rs 42.98 crore from EEL, the accused allegedly did not execute the sale deed as per the agreement.

An investigation is now underway under the supervision of deputy commissioner of police (EoW) Archit Chandak to uncover the details of this alleged land fraud, the release stated. PTI COR ARU