Dirty politics: AAP on recovery of cash, liquor from 'Punjab government' labelled vehicle

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Police seized cash and liquor from a car with 'Punjab government' sticker, the AAP alleged it was part of the BJP's "dirty politics" to defame it and its government in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh demanded that the Election Commission take cognisance of the matter and ensure action against those behind the "conspiracy".

"The dirty politics of BJP has stooped so low that they are using a fake registration number vehicle shown to be carrying money and publicity material of a party to defame the AAP, Punjab government and the Punjab Bhawan," he alleged.

Singh also lashed at the BJP and Delhi Police, saying it was a matter of concern that a fake registration number vehicle was roaming around in the city.

The Delhi Police registered a case after the vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said.

The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the flying squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat in the polls due on February 5.

Singh said the Punjab government has clearly said it has no vehicle of the make and registration number that was caught by the Delhi Police.

He alleged the BJP has also "defamed" an army officer, registration number of whose vehicle was used for the vehicle seized by the police.

The Punjab government on Wednesday dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The vehicle's number plate was "forged and fake" as it can be tracked to a different car not owned by the Punjab government, it said.

The BJP has charged that Rs 10 lakh cash, liquor and AAP election material was recovered from a Punjab government car in Delhi.