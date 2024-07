Disability affairs department allocated Rs 1225 crore in budget, activists express disapproval

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been allocated a total of Rs 1,225.27 crore in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 1,225.01 crore.

Disability rights organisations expressed disapproval of the Union Budget, citing continued neglect of people with disabilities (PwD) despite the government's claims of inclusive growth.

The budget emphasises the continuation and expansion of key programmes aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities through various schemes and projects.

A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to the National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, with Rs 615.33 crore allocated for this fiscal year, up from Rs 502 crore in the revised budget for 2023-24.

This programme includes Rs 315 crore for Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances, an increase from Rs 305 crore. The Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme has seen a notable increase from Rs 130 crore to Rs 165 crore.

Additionally, the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act is allocated Rs 135 crore, more than doubling the previous year's revised estimate of Rs 67 crore.

Educational support remains a priority, with Rs 142.68 crore earmarked for Scholarships for Students with Disabilities. This is slightly down from the previous year's Rs 155 crore but continues to reflect a commitment to empowering students with disabilities through higher education opportunities.

The department's support for autonomous bodies includes significant funding, although there are some reductions compared to the previous year.

The National University of Rehabilitation Science and Disability Studies and the Rehabilitation Council of India maintain steady allocations.

However, funding for the Centre for Disability Sports has been reduced from Rs 76 crores to Rs 25 crores.

Support to national institutes is set at Rs 370 crore, a decrease from the revised estimate of Rs 408.75 crore. The budgetary support to the national trust is reduced from Rs 35 crore to Rs 25 crore.

Public sector undertakings, such as the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, have been allocated a combined total of Rs 194 crore, maintaining consistent support for these critical organisations.

The establishment expenditure for the central administration, including the Secretariat and the Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), is set at Rs 42.75 crore. This includes Rs 41.55 crore for the Secretariat and Rs 20 lakh for the CCPD.

The department also focuses on regional development, with Rs 75.8 crore allocated for the North Eastern Areas, up from Rs 65.7 crore.

Meanwhile, disability rights activists expressed their displeasure over the budget.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) criticised the budget's allocation to the DEPwD, which remains at a mere 0.025 per cent of the total budget.

NPRD general secretary Muralidharan pointed out that this allocation is significantly lower than the 5 per cent demanded by disability rights organisations. "The disdain with which the department is treated is revealed by the fact that allocations as a proportion to the total budget is currently a mere 0.025 per cent, a far cry from the 5 per cent allocation across ministries that disability rights organisations and activists have been demanding," he said.

Muralidharan noted the reduction in support to autonomous bodies, such as the National Institutes and the Rehabilitation Council of India, which play crucial roles in rehabilitation and education.

He also highlighted the cut in scholarships for students with disabilities, which could force many to drop out.

Satendra Singh, a disability rights activist, sarcastically praised the budget on social media, saying, "Bravo, #Budget2024! Inclusive growth by completely forgetting people with disabilities, not even mentioning them once and giving a generous 0.025% of the budget to @socialpwds for our empowerment. Truly redefining #SocialJustice!" The Politics and Disability Forum underscored the absence of any mention of PwD in the budget speech, despite one of the nine budget priorities being "Inclusive Human Resource Development and Social Justice".

It argued that excluding PwD from social justice efforts undermines the promise of inclusive growth towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The forum highlighted the marginalisation of PwD in education and health, with less than 5 per cent able to pursue higher education.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, described the budget allocation for DEPwD as "shockingly inadequate".

He emphasised that despite a proclaimed focus on skill development, the budget overlooks the specific needs of PwD.

