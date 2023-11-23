Disability Affairs dept asks JNU registrar to look into accessibility issues on campus

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Disability Affairs department has asked the JNU registrar to initiate an inquiry into the accessibility issues faced by people with disabilities on the campus.

The Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities under the Disabilities Affairs Department, invoking Section 75 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, has called for an inquiry, giving Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities 30 days to respond.

The department issued the order after taking cognisance of a news report that the JNU Campus was not disabled-friendly.

The natural environs were worsened for those with mobility disadvantages due to inaccessible entrances, and absent ramps and elevators, all against the accessibility norms laid down by the University Grants Commission, the news report stated.

Seeking clarification in the matter, the chief commissioner asked the JNU registrar "to get the matter inquired into and forward your comments on the above to this court within 30 days from the date of issue of this communication".

The order advises a thorough examination of the matter, considering relevant provisions of the Act, other statutory regulations, and government instructions, including the Harmonized Guidelines and Standards. PTI UZM NSD NSD