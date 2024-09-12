Disability rights activists demand action against leaders using derogatory terms for disabled

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Disability rights groups have called for stringent action against public figures making derogatory remarks about people with disabilities following alleged comments by BJP leader Ram Kumar Gautam in Jind and spiritual leader Maha Vishnu in Chennai.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment of Disabled People (NCPEDP) condemned the statements, labeling them as part of a broader societal apathy that fuels prejudice against the disabled.

The NCPEDP in a statement commended the Chennai Police for swiftly arresting Maha Vishnu, who publicly claimed that disabilities were a result of "misdeeds of past lives".

Meanwhile, the NCPEDP claimed that Gautam used offensive terms like "langda" and "rejected maal" when speaking about disabled people.

"Such statements reinforce damaging societal attitudes," said NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali, who urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to enforce guidelines that mandate respectful language concerning disabilities.

Ali further criticized the narrative that frames disabilities as personal failings or karma, emphasizing that the real barriers disabled people face are societal.

"This isn't about 'fixing' disabled people; it's about addressing the structural inequities that prevent full participation," he said.

Prof. Dr Satendra Singh, Coordinator of the Enabling Unit at UCMS & GTB Hospital, described the comments as not only cruel but also deeply ignorant, highlighting how attributing disabilities to "bad karma" dehumanizes individuals.

He pointed out that hate speech against people with disabilities persists despite laws like Section 92(a) of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which criminalizes such offenses.

The issue has gained attention following India's remarkable performance at the Paris Paralympics, where the athletes secured 29 medals.

The achievements were praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers, drawing attention to the ongoing challenges faced by the disabled community despite these successes.

In Chennai, Vishnu's remarks were met with widespread condemnation, leading to his arrest.

Though a member of his team issued an apology, the disability rights advocates argued that the damage was already done, with Ali noting that such comments perpetuate harmful stereotypes.

In response to Gautam's statements, the NCPEDP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, citing its guidelines, which mandate respectful language when discussing individuals with disabilities.

Despite existing legal provisions, the activists lament the low conviction rates for hate speech against persons with disabilities.

They also criticized the lack of data on disability-related offenses, as the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific records on such crimes.

Disability rights groups are now urging stronger enforcement of laws to prevent future incidents and protect the dignity of disabled individuals across India.