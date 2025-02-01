Disability rights groups criticise Union Budget for 'neglecting' disabled population

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Disability rights organisations have strongly criticised this year's Union Budget, accusing the government of neglecting the needs of India’s disabled population.

Despite a marginal increase in the overall allocation for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), activists argue that it remains grossly insufficient.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has also witnessed a modest increase in funding, with a total allocation of Rs 1,275 crore.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) expressed its "strong protest" against what it described as the Modi government’s continued disregard for disabled citizens.

"Though a 4 per cent increase is seen in the total allocation made to the nodal department, it falls far short of what disability rights organisations and activists have been demanding for long," the NPRD said in a statement.

A key concern is the significant reduction in funding for the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA), which supports flagship programmes like the Accessible India Campaign.

The allocation has dropped from Rs. 240.39 crore in 2022-23 to Rs. 115.10 crore this year.

"The total allocations for various Central Sector Schemes/Projects have also been reduced, further exacerbating the crisis," the NPRD noted.

Additionally, the government has consistently underutilised funds meant for disability initiatives, it said. Data shows that in recent years, a significant portion of these funds remained unspent, with a staggering 93 per cent underutilisation in 2023-24 alone, the NPRD added.

Mental health funding has also come under scrutiny, the NPRD said.

Despite repeated warnings in the Economic Survey about the growing mental health crisis, activists argue that the government has failed to take adequate action.

While some institutes received slight increases in funding, the telemental health programme saw its budget reduced from Rs 90 crore to Rs 79.60 crore. "The government seems oblivious to the huge crisis that is looming," the NPRD warned.

The NPRD has announced a protest against "government apathy" to be held on February 10, in which an assembly of persons with disabilities (PwD) will demand the enactment of a Right to Pension Act, an increase in existing pension to Rs 5,000 per month, and broader coverage for all PwDs recognised under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), also voiced his disappointment and said the Budget "has ignored India’s disabled population" despite claims of inclusivity.

"Not a single policy mention, not a single financial provision is such a big letdown to a population that has constantly strived to become an integral part of the mainstream," Ali said.

He also criticised the lack of incentives for the assistive devices manufacturing industry, which he noted has the potential to be among the best in the world. "A major push has been given to the ‘Made in India’ toy industry, yet the booming assistive technology sector, which could empower millions of persons with disabilities, finds no mention," he said.

"Doubling the tax deduction limit for senior citizens is commendable, but why is there no parallel benefit for persons with disabilities, who face lifelong financial challenges?" he asked.

Both NPRD and NCPEDP emphasised that the fight for recognition, policies, and investments in the disability sector will continue.

"A Budget that ignores millions of India's disabled population is a Budget that fails in true inclusivity," Ali concluded.