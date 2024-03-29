Disability rights NGO asks EC to act against BJP leader for derogatory remark on disability

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Disability rights body NPRD has written to the Election Commission seeking action against Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi for his alleged disparaging remark regarding disabilities made during a political rally in Churu.

Advertisment

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled alleged that Joshi's "walking on crutches" remark, as reported in a section of the media, not only violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, but also constituted a clear breach of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Referencing a letter issued on December 20, 2023, advising all recognised national and state parties regarding respectful language towards Persons with Disabilities, the organisation claimed a direct violation of it by Joshi.

"The unsavoury comment, 'walking on crutches', you will agree is an insulting reference to disability, alluding to incapacity. The EC will appreciate that crutches are aids that help in ambulation of individuals with impairments in their lower limbs. They act as limbs for many whose lower body functionality has been impacted and for whom mobility is an issue," it said.

In light of these violations, the NPRD urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against Joshi. PTI UZM SMN