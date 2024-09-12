Disability rights NGO urges EC to act against BJP candidate for derogatory remarks

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Disability rights NGO National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has written to the Election Commission, demanding swift action against a BJP candidate in Haryana over his alleged remarks against differently abled persons during an election campaign.
In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, NCPEDP executive director Arman Ali expressed concern over a purported video in which Ram Kumar Gautam, BJP's candidate from Safidon constituency, is seen referring to a disability using the offensive term "Langda" during his campaign speech.
The disability rights NGO, in the letter, said that such language is not only deeply offensive but also contradicts the principles of respect and inclusivity that political parties are expected to uphold.
It further emphasised that Gautam's remarks violate the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, as well as the EC's Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Citing a December 2023 advisory issued by the ECI, NCPEDP noted that political parties and their representatives must avoid derogatory references to disability in speeches or public statements.
The advisory specifically warns against using disability-related terms to imply incapacity or perpetuate stereotypes, stating that violations may lead to action under Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.
"NCPEDP strongly condemns the use of derogatory language, particularly in the political arena, where leaders must set an example of dignity and respect," the letter read.
The NGO urged the ECI to address the issue with urgency and ensure that such violations are met with appropriate consequences. PTI UZM BHJ BHJ