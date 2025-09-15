Disability rights schemes under SIPDA to undergo third-party evaluation

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) To assess the impact and effectiveness of welfare measures for persons with disabilities, the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will conduct a third-party evaluation of all projects under the Scheme for Implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (SIPDA).

A communication from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) shared with departments concerned on September 11 stated that the assessment will be key in reviewing the effectiveness, impact, and quality of implementation of SIPDA schemes meant for persons with disabilities.

SIPDA, a comprehensive central sector scheme, includes initiatives such as the creation of barrier-free environments, the NAP skill training programme and scholarships, unique disability identification, awareness generation and publicity, research on disability-related technology and products, assistance to spinal injury centres, and cross-disability early intervention centres, among others.

Dr T Vijayakumar, the Head of the Centre for Equity and Social Development at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, has been appointed as the nodal officer for the evaluation exercise.

The DEPwD has requested all stakeholders, implementing agencies, and divisions concerned to extend full cooperation to the evaluation team.

"The success of this evaluation exercise depends largely on the active participation and support from all stakeholders. With your cooperation, this evaluation will provide valuable insights that will help us enhance the effectiveness of SIPDA schemes and better serve Divyangjans," the letter said. PTI UZM UZM NSD NSD