Disabled teacher killed as battery of e-tricycle explodes in MP

Betul (MP), Jan 31 (PTI) A 30-year-old disabled teacher was burnt alive when the battery of a government-allotted e-tricycle he was riding exploded in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Jai Stambh Chowk in Sarni town, about 60 km from the district headquarters, on Friday, they said.

Victim Sunil Kumar Lokhande, also known as Guddu, earned his livelihood by running private tuition classes, an official said.

Sarni police station house officer A K Parteti told PTI that the battery of Sunil’s e-tricycle exploded, triggering a fire.

Eyewitnesses said a shopkeeper tried to douse the flames by pouring water, but the fire had intensified by then, and Sunil could not be saved.

The body was sent for post-mortem, and an investigation was launched, the official said.

According to Sunil’s brother Rajesh, the victim faced problems while studying engineering after the fluid in his joints gradually dried up, causing severe difficulty in movement. He became disabled about 15 years ago and was unmarried, Rajesh added.

The battery-operated tricycle had been provided to Sunil around two and a half years ago under the Chief Minister's Divyangjan Empowerment Scheme. It was allotted by the local municipal body and had not shown any problems earlier, the police official said.