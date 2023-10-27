Disappointed that PM Modi did not speak about Maratha quota, says activist Jarange; slams CM Shinde, Fadnavis

Jalna, Oct 27 (PTI) Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday expressed disappointment at Prime Minister Narendra Modi not mentioning about the Maratha quota struggle during his visit to Maharashtra a day earlier.

PM Modi was in Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Thursday, during which he inaugurated a devotees' complex in the renowned Sai Baba Temple, the canal network of the Nilwande Dam and the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana' under which 86 lakh farmers of the state will get financial aid.

Jarange, who is on a hunger strike since October 25 seeking quota in jobs and education for the Maratha community, also criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for not raising the issue with the PM.

Addressing a press conference in Antarwali Sarati, Jarange said the Maratha community holds no grudges against Modi but it was disappointing that the prime minister did not prioritise their quota concerns.

"The Maratha community had high hopes that the PM, CM and Deputy CM would address the reservation issue but these expectations were not met. Despite giving 10,000 items of evidence to the Sandeep Shinde committee (looking into the feasibility of giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas), the state government has failed to act," Jarange claimed.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had on Thursday demanded PM Modi meet Jarange and resolve the issue of reservation for the community.

"I welcome the prime minister, but he should meet Jarange and resolve the issue of granting reservation to the Maratha community," the former Maharashtra CM had said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Jarange began his second hunger strike on October 25, a day after his deadline to the state government to announce quota for the community ended.

His first hunger strike started on August 29 and it hit national headlines after Jalna police took action against activists at the stir site on September 1, leaving several persons injured.

Jarange ended his hunger strike on September 14 after Chief Minister Shinde met him in Antarwali Sarati and assured that his government would take all efforts to give quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community. PTI COR BNM BNM