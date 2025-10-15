Disappointed with family, legal process, litigant ends life by jumping off Pune court building

Pune, Oct 15 (PTI) Fed up with his relatives and a protracted legal battle over property, a 61-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the District Court building here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Yashwant Jadhav, a resident of Wadki.

"Around 11.45 am, he jumped from the third floor of the new building of the Pune District & Sessions Court. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead," said an official of Shivajinagar police station.

As per the note found in his pocket, Jadhav's father sold a property in 1997 without his consent. Jadhav subsequently filed a suit against the buyer which was still going on.

"He expressed disappointment with his family and the overall legal process," the official said, adding that he had no job or permanent address, and was reportedly addicted to alcohol.

"We have informed the family members and further probe is on," the police official said. PTI SPK GK KRK