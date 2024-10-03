Disarray in functioning of district judgeship: Allahabad HC on Prayagraj trial court

Prayagraj, Oct 3 (PTI) Taking serious exception to the "inordinately slow pace" of trials in the Prayagraj trial court, the Allahabad High Court has said there is "prima facie disarray in the functioning of the judgeship".

The high court further said the trial court in Prayagraj seem to be unmindful of long periods of incarceration of undertrial persons.

"The trials are moving at an inordinately slow pace and the courts seem to be unmindful of long periods of incarceration of the accused persons. There is prima facie disarray in the functioning of the judgeship," said Justice Ajay Bhanot while hearing a bail application of an accused Ashfak on September 27.

The counsel of Ashfak said the accused has been in jail since July 2019 and not a single witness has been examined till date.

"The district judge, Allahabad should be alerted to the dismal state of affairs," he said.

Justice Bhanot said repeated orders have been passed by the Allahabad High Court in the past in this regard but to no avail.

Earlier, the high court had asked the Prayagraj district judge to look into the present matter and also disclose the steps taken to sensitise the trial court judges about expediting the trials in cases where the accused have been confined to jail for long periods of time.

On September 17, the high court rejected the reply sent by the trial court regarding the delay in trial. The failure of the trial court to issue coercive measures to compel the appearance of witnesses has not been satisfactorily explained, the court observed.

On September 25, the court was again informed that no witness has been examined till date. Following this, it called for a fresh report.