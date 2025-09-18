Disaster prevention remains a top priority of Sikkim govt, says CM

Gangtok, Sep 18 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said that the state government has given high priority to the safety and security of citizens in the event of natural calamities.

He said this on the occasion of State Disaster Risk Reduction Day, which was observed by the government. This day marks the 14th anniversary of the devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake which rocked Sikkim on September 18, 2011, causing loss of many human lives, besides extensive destruction of property and disruption of livelihoods.

"The state government has placed high priority on disaster prevention and is firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen in the event of any such occurrence," the CM said in a message.

“It is high time that we collectively reflect on the lessons drawn from past disasters and reaffirm our commitment to strengthening resilience across Sikkim,” Tamang said.

"This day serves as a solemn reminder of the inherent vulnerabilities of our region, situated in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and of the pressing need to remain vigilant and prepared for the uncertainties posed by natural and human-induced hazards," the chief minister said.

He said that over the years, Sikkim has faced several challenges such as earthquakes, landslides, glacial lake outburst floods, flash floods and other calamities with each incident testing the strength, patience and unity of the people.

These adversities, however, prompted the citizens to demonstrate exemplary courage, solidarity and resilience and rise to the occasion as the first responders in times of crisis, supporting each other, extending timely assistance to affected families and working together with the government in rebuilding lives and communities, Tamang said.

"I extend my deep appreciation to the people of Sikkim for embodying these values which remain the foundation of our collective strength," Tamang said.

The theme of the day this year, "Empowering Communities, Safeguarding Sikkim", carries a profound message that preparedness must begin at the grassroot level, he said.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to appoint 1185 dedicated Disaster Management Officials across the state to institutionalise preparedness and response mechanisms.

He also called upon the citizens to join hand with the government in adopting preventive measures like active participation in mock exercises and training programmes and promoting awareness on disaster preparedness across all levels.

It must be ensured that every household is informed, every educational institution is prepared and every community is empowered to respond effectively in times of emergency arising out of a natural disaster, Tamang said. PTK KDK NN