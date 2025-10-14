Disaster risk reduction not cost, but collective investment in shared future: P K Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Disaster risk reduction is not a cost but a collective investment in the shared future of the world, top PMO official P K Mishra said.

Addressing the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town in South Africa, Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, said India is committed to advancing multi-hazard early warning systems, leveraging anticipatory financing for anticipatory action, and promoting public-private partnerships for resilience.

Mishra also emphasised on India's pioneering role in creating the G20 DRR Working Group in 2023.

He reiterated India's leadership through the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which had extended technical assistance to 50 countries.

Mishra applauded South Africa's G20 presidency for advancing a spirit of partnership and amplifying Africa’s perspectives within the disaster risk reduction agenda.

The ministerial meeting adopted the Declaration 'Resilience for All: Strengthening Disaster Risk Reduction through Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability' on October 13, coinciding with the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

During the Ministerial Roundtable on the Voluntary High-Level Principles for Investing in DRR, Mishra highlighted India's integrated approach built on risk information, financing strategy, innovation and local-level investment.

"India's governance framework embedded DRR within its National Adaptation Plan, sectoral policies, and financing windows, ensuring that resilience, inclusivity and sustainability were woven into every level of development planning,” he said.

Mishra reaffirmed India's dedication to advancing the Declaration's commitments domestically and through international partnerships.

On the sidelines, Mishra held meetings with South African Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa, Australia's Minister for Emergency Management Kristy McBain, as well as the heads of delegation from other G20 members and international organisations, reinforcing cooperative efforts toward disaster resilience. PTI SKU RT RT