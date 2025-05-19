Disaster survivors in Wayanad protest over delay in govt aid

Wayanad (Kerala), May 19 (PTI) Survivors of the landslides in Mundakkai-Chooralmala, in this hill district, held a protest on Monday, saying they have not received the monthly rent and relief money promised by the government.

Many of the worst-affected people said their lives are now in crisis due to the delay in payments, despite the government’s promise of aid.

The severely affected section among the survivors demanded that the government pay the Rs 300 daily relief amount and the monthly rent without delay.

During the protest march to the Vythiri Taluk Office, there were some instances of pushing and shoving as tensions rose.

Protesters accused the government of holding back money that was donated by the public for disaster relief.

They said the government is failing to use these funds properly to help those in need.

In response to the protest, the Tahsildar promised that the pending rent payments would be given to those affected within 30 minutes.

The severely affected individuals who have not received the Rs 300 daily relief were asked to submit an application for the same, according to official sources.

Nearly 300 people were killed and many injured during the landslides that hit Wayanad on July 30, 2024.