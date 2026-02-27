Discharge of Kejriwal, Sisodia exposed high-handedness of investigative agencies: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Feb 27 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said the discharge of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders by a court in a corruption case had exposed the "high-handedness" of the investigative agencies.

"Today's judgement discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia & Kavitha in the excise policy case exposes the high handedness of investigative agencies," Mufti said in a post on X.

She said when agencies are wielded like political swords, justice becomes the first casualty, and truth surfaces only after "years of pain and tears." "No prima facie case. No credible evidence. Yet years of incarceration. Nothing is more dangerous than the misuse of power and the weaponisation of institutions. Yet somehow it continues unabated," she added.

In a big relief to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, a Delhi court on Friday discharged the former Delhi chief minister and his ex-deputy in the politically charged liquor policy case, as it refused to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Besides the two leaders, 21 more were discharged in the case. PTI MIJ VN VN