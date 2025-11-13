Discharge plea of firm run by Nawab Malik's kin rejected in PMLA case linked to Dawood Ibrahim

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai has refused to discharge a real estate company run by former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's family in a money laundering case, saying there exists "sufficient material on record" to frame charges.

Malik and his kin operate Solidus Investments Private Limited and Malik Infrastructure, which have been named in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik Infrastructure had sought discharge from the case claiming the Enforcement Directorate case against it "rests on surmises and conjectures".

Special Judge for MPs/ MLAs cases Satyanarayan Navander rejected the plea on November 11 noting that it "is evident that Nawab Malik, in connivance with D-Company members Haseena Parkar, Salim Patel, and accused Sardar Khan, participated in laundering of illegally usurped property", which constitutes "proceeds of crime".

The order, details of which were made available on Thursday, said the property has been attached under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

"Further, rent collected through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and M/s Malik Infrastructure, both controlled by the Malik family, constitute proceeds of crime within the meaning of Section 2(1)(u) of PMLA," it said.

"There exists sufficient material on record to frame charges against all the accused," the court said.

The ED's case against Malik is based on an FIR filed by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim, a designated global terrorist and a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The ED arrested Malik in February 2022. He is currently out on bail.