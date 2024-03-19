Discharged duties as Lt Guv according to dictates of my conscience: Tamilisai

Puducherry, March 19 (PTI) Former Puducherry L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said she has performed her duties in the union territory according to the dictates of her conscience.

Soundararajan, who arrived here from Chennai, told reporters that she would never forget her tenure in the union territory and expressed her gratitude to the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity they gave her to serve as the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry.

She further said that though she was asked to hold the post of Lt Governor under additional charge only for three months she had been the incumbent of the post here for three years (from February 2021 to March 2024).

"I am thankful to the people of Puducherry for the love and affection they showed during my tenure here," she said adding that she left no opportunity unused to ameliorate a lot of the poor, the students and others in the Union Territory.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam and Ministers were among those who met her at Raj Nivas.

According to official sources, a guard of honour would be presented to Tamilisai at Raj Nivas in the evening when she would take leave of Puducherry.

