Discharged from hospital, Punjab farmer leader sticks to fast-unto-death pledge

Ludhiana, Nov 29 (PTI) Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Friday vowed to sit on a fast-unto-death, as announced earlier, until all the farmers’ demands were met.

Dallewal, who was allegedly forcibly removed from the Khanauri border and taken to a hospital in Ludhiana, made the remarks shortly after he was discharged on Friday evening.

Upon his release, Dallewal was received by Sarwan Singh Pandher, another senior leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political).

Speaking to mediapersons, Dallewal claimed his hospitalisation was essentially a form of police custody orchestrated by the Punjab government at the behest of the Centre.

"Had I been admitted to a hospital for any check-up, even mediapersons could have met me. But I was essentially under police custody," he said.

Dallewal also claimed he was denied access even to his mobile phone during the hospitalisation period, which he termed as "detention”, adding that no medical investigation was conducted on him during his stay.

Announcing that he was heading to Khanauri where he would sit on a fast-unto-death as announced earlier, Dallewal said the protest will continue till the Centre agrees to fulfil the farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP and farm loan waiver, among others.

"We are fighting the battle to save our future," he said.

Dallewal was about to begin his fast to press for the farmers' demands when he was removed from the Khanauri border point and taken to the hospital for a checkup on Tuesday.

Later, Pandher alleged that Dallewal was forcibly picked by the police from the Khanauri border point, as he slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the police action.

Police, on their part, maintained that the administration was concerned about Dallewal's age and health in the wake of his fast-unto-death call.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sukhjit Singh Hardojhande, whose fast-unto-death entered its fourth day on Friday, said he was ready to sacrifice his life for the farmers' cause.

After Dallewal was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, Hardojhande sat on a fast-unto-death in his place.

Among other issues, the farmers are also demanding the Centre hold talks with them to resolve their concerns, claiming the Union government has not held any talks with them since February 18.

They have already given a call to march towards Delhi on December 6.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha earlier announced plans to intensify their agitation in support of the farmers' demands by starting a fast-unto-death.

The farmers have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

The protesters have accused the Centre of not taking steps to address their demands, claiming that it has not held any talks with them on their issues since February 18. PTI COR SUN ARI