Disciples pay musical tribute to classical vocalist Savita Devi on 6th death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Disciples, enthusiasts of Indian classical music, and members of the Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music came together here to pay a musical tribute to Thumri exponent Savita Devi on her 6th death anniversary.

Known as the "Queen of Thumri", Devi was remembered at a commemorative evening held recently at Triveni Auditorium for her "immense contribution to Indian classical music and her lifelong dedication to preserving the rich traditions of the Banaras Gharana".

The event, attended by vocalist Rita Ganguly and noted cardiologist Ashok Seth, witnessed soulful performances by students of the academy and classical vocalist Aastha Goswami, who concluded with a poignant Thumri as a tribute to Savita Devi.

“The academy remains deeply committed to preserving and propagating the rich legacy of Vidushi Siddheshwari Devi and Vidushi Savita Devi. Through these annual commemorative concerts, we not only pay tribute to our revered gurus but also create a platform to encourage young talent and bring the timeless beauty of Indian classical music, especially Thumri, closer to the younger generation and the wider public," Ajey Maharaj, managing director, Smt. Siddheshwari Devi Academy of Indian Music, said in a statement.

The evening concluded with a Kathak performance by Deepak Maharaj, son of Kathak maestro Pt Birju Maharaj.

An accomplished vocalist of rare artistry, Devi specialised in thumri, dadra, hori, chaiti, kajri, and tappa in the Purab Ang tradition, a style popularised by her illustrious mother, Siddheshwari Devi.

She died on December 20, 2019 after brief illness. PTI MAH MAH MAH