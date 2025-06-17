Disciplinary action recommended against govt official for violating EC guidelines

Chandigarh, Jun 17 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) has directed the AAP-ruled Punjab government to take a disciplinary action against an executive officer (EO) for violating the model code of conduct and service conduct rules ahead of the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

Randeep Waraich, executive officer, Bholath Notified Area Committee (NAC), actively participated in an election campaign in support of AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora, as per the report submitted by Ludhiana district election officer and findings of the social media monitoring team.

The participation is a direct violation of Rule 5 of the Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1966, as applicable to the Punjab government employees, said an official release.

The Commission directed the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the said official under the extant rules, it said.

The EC further asked the government to report back on the action taken at the earliest, it said.

The Ludhiana West assembly seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

Polling will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. PTI CHS AMJ AMJ