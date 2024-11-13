Disclose full details about unauthorised colonies: NGT to DJB

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Jal Board to disclose complete details of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital, including their locations, the generation of sewage by them and their existing or proposed sewage network.

Advertisment

The green body was hearing the issue of inadequate sewage treatment facilities in Delhi.

In its order dated November 11, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had filed a new report disclosing the quantity of sewage generated and its treatment.

"It has been pointed out that as compared to the earlier 621 unauthorised colonies not having a sewer network, now such colonies are only 597," said the bench also comprising judicial member Justices A K Tyagi and Sudhir Agarwal, and expert member Afroz Ahmad.

Advertisment

The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction about the details mentioned in the report.

It said, "We find that the details are lacking in the material particulars." "The DJB is required to disclose the full details of the unauthorised colonies that exist in different parts of the city, the quantity of sewage generated from each such colony, the sewage network existing or proposed for that colony, the STP with which the said sewage network of the colony will be connected, the capacity of said STP and capacity utilisation," the bench said.

The tribunal also directed the DJB to disclose the details of its sewage pumping stations (SPSs), including their utilisation capacity.

Advertisment

It directed the DJB to file a fresh report within four weeks.

The matter has been posted on 28 February for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR RT RT