Disclose MH-CET marks to students, give answer sheets to them, demands Aaditya

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday sought transparency in the recently conducted Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) engineering exams in the state, and demanded that the marks of the students be disclosed and answer sheets be given to them.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the CET was held in a "weird" way and examinations for two papers were held in 30 batches. Of this, one paper was held in 24 batches.

"We demand that the answer sheets be shown to the students and the marks be disclosed to them. Toppers should also be announced in this case," he said.

Referring to the allegations of irregularities in the NEET and cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Sena (UBT) leader alleged that the governments at the Centre as well as the state have decided to "destroy" the future of students.

The MH-CET is conducted by the Maharashtra government. Its primary purpose is to facilitate the admission process for Professional courses such as engineering, management, pharmacy, agriculture, law, medical, AYUSH and fine arts.

There were 54 mistakes in the papers and students raised 1,425 objections, Thackeray claimed and added that in one paper, which had multiple select questions, all four options of answer were wrong.

The students' results were declared in the form of percentile, the former minister said.

"Since one paper was conducted in 24 batches, there were instances that some papers were difficult, while others were easy. Those who secured less marks have got more percentile and the ones securing more marks have got less percentile," he said.

How can papers be set in such a way and why has the chief of the agency that conducts the exam not been suspended so far, Thackeray asked.

He said the percentile was formulated in the wrong way. PTI PR NP