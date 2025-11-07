Disclose policy on publishing answer keys for NEET-PG exams: SC to National Board of Examinations

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to disclose its policy on publishing answer keys for NEET-PG exams.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Vipul Pancholi asked the NBE counsel to file an affidavit and clear its stand.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate (PG) exams, including the disclosure of answer keys as a matter of transparency.

During the hearing, the NBE's counsel submitted that these petitions are being pushed by the coaching institutes as they want to get hold of the answer keys for question booklets.

The lawyer argued that it would compromise the quality of the examination.

On September 26, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan issued notices to the Centre and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on petitions seeking publication of the answer keys for NEET-PG 2025.

It was hearing petitions seeking measures to ensure increased transparency in NEET-PG, including the publication of answer keys.

On April 29, the apex court directed the publication of raw scores, answer keys and normalisation formula for transparency.

Previously, candidates had no access to answer keys or raw score details, leading to concerns about the fairness of the normalisation process.