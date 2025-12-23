Disclosure of outsiders working, residing in J-K's Samba mandatory for property owners, contractors

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) The administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday issued an order making it mandatory for landlords, property owners, industries, business establishments and contractors to disclose details of outsiders working or residing in the district, citing security concerns.

The order was issued by Samba District Magistrate Ayushi Sudan under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in compliance with the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025.

"I do hereby order and require all landlords, landowners, owners of properties, owners of business establishments, attorney holders, persons in charge of properties in any capacity, hereafter called as owners, located in the jurisdiction of district Samba, to comply strictly with the following directions in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025", the DM said in the order.

The decision was taken following deliberations of the district-level standing committee on border security, during which the Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, highlighted instances of anti-national and anti-social elements seeking hideouts in residential areas in the guise of tenants or domestic helpers, the order noted.

The administration also took note of concerns raised earlier by the Border Security Force regarding settlements of some outsider families close to the International Border, who had taken agricultural land on rent and were suspected of involvement in activities detrimental to national security.

According to the order, all landlords and property owners must execute written tenancy agreements and submit tenant details to the concerned Rent Authority within two months. The Rent Authority will register such agreements and forward tenant details to the local police for security verification, it said.

The order further clarified that all arrangements of letting or sub-letting, including paying guests and commercial and agricultural tenants, will fall under its purview.

"Owners who have allowed jhuggis on their land and contractors engaged in national highway, expressway and other major infrastructure projects have also been directed to disclose details of labourers engaged from outside the district," it said.

It has also been mandated that station house officer-rank police personnel will conduct security verification of outsiders and maintain separate registers for the purpose, while tehsildars will ensure wide dissemination of the order, particularly in border villages.

Any violation of the order will invite action under the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025, including fines and other legal measures, the order said.

The directive has come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for two months unless withdrawn or rescinded earlier, the order added. PTI AB ARB ARB