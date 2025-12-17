Discom plans hi-tech power supply for Magh Mela in Prayagraj, 'scan to fix' tech to debut

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) With the Magh Mela set to begin on January 3 along the banks of the Sangam here, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has put in place a hi-tech power supply system to ensure uninterrupted electricity across the 800-hectare Mela area, including the first-time use of 'Scan to Fix' technology for quick fault resolution.

Preparations are underway to set up a temporary tent city on the banks of the Triveni for the 44-day event. To ensure proper illumination across the Mela area, the power distribution company has nearly completed its arrangements, UPPCL said in a release on Wednesday.

Officials said 320 kilometres of low-tension (LT) lines have been laid so far out of the planned 350 kilometres. Around 7.5 lakh power connections will be provided in the Mela area, with round-the-clock supply to be ensured through new measures.

Under the 'Scan to Fix' initiative, every electric pole, line and connection installed in the Mela area will carry a barcode. By scanning the barcode, power company staff will receive complete information about the fault directly from the control room, enabling quicker restoration of supply.

While the system was used during the Kumbh Mela earlier, this will be its first deployment at the Magh mela, officials said.

Ashok Kumar, an executive engineer with UPPCL and the discom's in-charge officer of the Magh Mela, said the system would also help devotees identify their location in case they lose their way.

By scanning the QR code and filling out a Google form, visitors can register complaints not only related to electricity but also issues such as water shortage or damaged roads. More than 15,000 such barcodes are being installed across the Mela area, Kumar said.

To minimise power disruption, five Ring Main Units are being installed this year, compared with one during the previous Mela. This will ensure restoration of power within 10 seconds in case of any disruption, he said.

A budget of Rs 32 crore has been allocated for the power arrangements at the Magh Mela, about 10 per cent higher than the previous Mela.

More than 25,000 LED lights are being installed across the Mela area to ensure adequate illumination. In addition, environment-friendly hybrid solar lights will be installed at the Sangam bathing ghats and major intersections. DG sets will also be kept on standby to handle emergency situations, Kumar said. PTI ABN AKY