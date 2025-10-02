Disconnect between govts, societies behind public anger in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Oct 12 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday linked the unrest in India’s neighbourhood to a disconnect between governments and societies and the lack of able administrators, cautioning that forces wanting to create such disturbances in Bharat are active inside as well as outside the country.

He advocated ‘swadeshi’ (use of indigenous resources) and ‘swavalamban’ (self-reliance), stressing that international trade and economic relations should be on India’s terms and not out of compulsion. He asserted that US tariffs would not pose a challenge to the country.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Reshimbagh here, Bhagwat said the responses of other nations after the Pahalgam attack revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.

The event also marked the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest of the programme. Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

Bhagwat also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversaries are celebrated on October 2. “Gandhiji’s contribution to the freedom struggle is unparalleled, while Shastri’s life and times exemplify devotion and commitment. They are examples of personal and national character which we have to emulate,” he said.

He raised concern over the toppling of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, which saw violent Gen Z protests, attributing them to a disconnect between the governments and societies and the lack of capable and people-oriented administrators.

“The forces wanting to create such disturbances in India are active inside as well as outside the country. The natural and immediate causes for discontent are the disconnect between the government and society and the lack of able and people-oriented administrators. However, violent outbursts do not have the power to bring about the desirable change,” he said.

Society can achieve such a transformation only through democratic means, he asserted, adding that during such violent circumstances, dominant powers might try to find opportunities to play their own games.

Bhagwat said India is linked to its neighbouring countries through culture and long-standing ties between citizens.

“In a way, they are a part of our own family. Peace, stability, prosperity, and ensuring comfort and well-being in these countries is the necessity arising out of our natural affinity with these countries, going beyond the consideration for the protection of our interests,” he said.

The RSS chief pitched for swadeshi and swavalamban, saying global interdependence shouldn’t become a compulsion for the country. The tariff policy adopted by the US, based solely on self-interest, does not pose a challenge to India, he said.

“The world operates through mutual interdependence. By becoming ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) and being cognizant of global unity, we must ensure that this global interdependence does not become a compulsion for us, and we are able to act according to our own will. There is no substitute for swadeshi and swavalamban,” he said.

Bhagwat said the strength and character of the Hindu society guarantee unity.

“Hindu society is a responsible one. The idea of ‘us’ and ‘them’ never existed here. A divided house cannot stand, and every individual is unique in their own way. Invaders came and went, but the way of life endured. Our inherent cultural unity is our strength,” he said.

The RSS chief said the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj was the epitome of faith and unity, while the Pahalgham attack, during which terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians by checking their religion, triggered anger and hurt the country.

“The attack caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership’s resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident,” he said.

A country needs friends but has to be alert to its surroundings, said the RSS chief.

“Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the policy responses of other countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said Naxalites had taken advantage of exploitation, injustice and lack of development in certain pockets, but these obstacles have now been removed. “A comprehensive action plan is required to ensure justice, development, goodwill, empathy, and harmony in these areas,” he said.

The RSS chief said there is enthusiasm among citizens to make the country a global leader, but flaws of the prevailing economic system, including widening inequality and concentration of economic power, are also getting exposed globally.

The RSS chief also raised concerns over climate change. “The entire water supply of Southwest Asia originates in the Himalayas. The occurrence of these disasters in the Himalayas should be considered a warning bell for Bharat and other countries of South Asia,” he said.

Bhagwat also said the world is awaiting solutions rooted in Bharatiya philosophy. Indian intellectuals are exploring development models based on the country's worldview instead of following prevailing global templates, he added.