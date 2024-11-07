Disconnected from people, their issues: Punjab CM Mann slams BJP's Manpreet Badal

Gidderbaha (Punjab), Nov 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday slammed BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal for "being disconnected from the people and their issues".

Mann, who held rallies in Gurusar, Kotbhai, Kauni and Gidderbaha city for AAP's Gidderbaha bypoll candidate Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, said the former finance minister "never understood the struggles of common people".

"As finance minister, he kept saying the state exchequer was empty. That's why people started calling him 'khali peepa mantri (empty bag minister)'," Mann said.

"Governments do not lack funds. Traditional politicians lack the will to work for the people," he added.

Accompanied by ministers Aman Arora and Barinder Goyal, MLA Devinder Singh Laddi Dhos, Sukhjinder Singh Kauni, and other leaders, Mann also took a swipe at the Congress' Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

He alleged that these leaders only reached out to the public when elections were near.

"They are born with silver spoons, unaware of the struggles of the common people," Mann added.

On the other hand, AAP talks about employment, electricity, schools and hospitals, the chief minister said.

"These are the matters that concern the common people. You trusted us and gave us 92 seats in the 2022 elections. We are living up to your expectations and we have fulfilled most of our major election promises," he said.

Mann also spoke about how, as a comedian, he used to charge a fee to perform at village events.

"Now, whenever I visit a village or city in Punjab, I bring funds to give back to the people. This is the power and responsibility given to me by the people. I am here to serve, not make money. I left a successful career to serve Punjab and its people," he explained.

Addressing a rally in Gurusar, Mann said the people had all the power in a democracy. "We are here because of you. But the leaders of the Congress and the BJP are arrogant, they think they are bigger than the people. You taught them a lesson in 2022." "The public is well aware of those who are in politics for personal gain and who genuinely care about their welfare," Mann said.

He also pointed out the differences between his party and traditional politicians.

"Congress and BJP leaders only focus on accumulating wealth and properties. They treat politics as a business, passing on their positions to their wives, nephews, and sons. In contrast, out of the 92 AAP MLAs, 82 are first-time legislators, showing that AAP is a party for the common people," Mann said.

The Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana.

The Congress has fielded Warring's wife Amrita Warring while Badal is the BJP candidate.

Bypolls to four assembly segments in Punjab will be held on November 20. PTI CHS CHS SZM