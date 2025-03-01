Discrepancy found in question paper of the class 10 Odisha board exam

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) The authorities of Odisha's Board of Secondary Education admitted a discrepancy in the question paper of Science subject, the examination of which was held on Saturday.

The students and teachers found the discrepancy after the question papers were distributed among the candidates appearing in the annual matriculation examination in 3,111 centres across the state.

It was found that in set-C of the science question paper, the total marks are 96 and not the required 100. However, in three other sets of the same subject, questions for full 100 marks were there.

“A question carrying 4 marks was missing in the ‘C’ set question paper. The Board will look into the matter and the students will not be affected, the Board will take some measures during evaluation of answer sheets,” BSE President Srikant Tarai told reporters.

The BSE president said that 11 students were also caught using unfair means during the exam and a decision about them will be taken by a committee later. PTI AAM NN