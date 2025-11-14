Discrimination against JMM reflects in dismal show of oppn bloc in Bihar, party MP

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji on Friday claimed that the "last-minute discrimination" against her party during the seat-sharing arrangement among the 'Mahagathbandhan' constituents in Bihar reflected in the "dismal show" of the opposition bloc.

She said there has been a "lacuna in fulfilling Mahagathbandhan dharma" during the seat-sharing arrangement.

“We are part of the INDIA bloc. The JMM faced discrimination at the last minute of the seat-sharing arrangement. We were supposed to get seats to contest, but these seats were not given to us. There has been a lacuna in fulfilling Mahagathbandhan Dharma in Bihar,” the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

The NDA was heading towards a massive victory with ruling alliance constituents leading in 200 of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, while 'Mahagathbandhan' was ahead in just 37 constituencies, according to the latest trend.

Jharkhand’s ruling party JMM had, on October 20, announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies the RJD and the Congress.

The JMM wanted to fight in 12 seats in Bihar, but later announced that it would contest six seats independently. However, no candidate from the party filed nomination.

Maji also expressed surprise over Congress’ performance in Bihar.

“I think the Congress could not field suitable candidates. I hope the overall performance of the Mahagathbandhan will improve by the declaration of final results in Bihar,” she said.

The Congress was leading in five out of the 61 assembly seats the party contested in Bihar. PTI SAN SAN BDC