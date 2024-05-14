Discrimination remains pervasive with little change, say members of transgender community

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Amidst the hustle and bustle of Lok Sabha elections, the transgender community said that they seek recognition, equality, and rights during the election season, but the community and its issues will be sidelined after the elections.

With the number of third-gender category voters doubling since 2019 to reach 1,228 in 2024, there's a growing call for their issues to be taken seriously by public representatives, said Rudrani Chhetri, a project manager from Garima Greh, an NGO working for the transgender community.

Speaking about the challenges faced by the community, including the arduous process of obtaining gender certificates, Rudrani told PTI, "Not everyone has their transgender certificate and identity card (TG card) because not everyone is aware of the card and the process to get the gender certificate is long." The TG card facilitates the identification of transgender individuals and it enables them to change their name and gender in all official documents. They can also avail benefits under the central government schemes as outlined by the National Portal for Transgender Persons.

"We know that we are not large in number, which is why political parties don't consider us a significant vote bank and don't give us much value," she said.

"From the government to the people, everyone excludes us. We have been accepted just on paper, but not socially and with open hearts," Rudrani added.

According to data, the South Delhi constituency has the highest number of transgender voters at 336, whereas it was 130 in 2019.

"Discrimination is everywhere, and it's so visible, yet nothing has changed for us. Everything feels incomplete, 'aadha adhura,'" said Durga Kinner.

Hoping for public representatives to start taking their issues seriously, Durga said, "Protection is the most concerning matter for us. There is no safety and security because there is no welfare board, and there is no one who can give us commitment.

''I hope our public representatives start taking us seriously, address our issues, and support our struggles,'' Durga told PTI.

Sam Williams, a 40-year-old trans individual, drew attention to the community's historical presence, citing stories from religious texts and questioning why acceptance remains elusive. Despite being recognised on paper, societal acceptance is lacking, Williams said.

"Our community was there even when there was Ram Rajya. When God didn't discriminate against us, why people do it?" she asked narrating the story of Ramayan.

"When Lord Ram was leaving Ayodhya for exile, the whole of Ayodhya went with him up to the banks of Tamsa. The kinner samaj ((transgender community) was also there," she said.

"When elections are around the corner, only then do we get highlighted. Otherwise, nobody cares about us and our feelings. After elections, they will sideline us again. We have become a topic for elections because there is nothing much that society offers us," she added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, 26-year-old Rajan Singh has filed his nomination from the South Delhi constituency and has become Delhi's lone third-gender candidate.

Singh has been reaching out to the electorate with the slogan "Sauchalay se, Sansad tak" (from toilet to the Parliament). PTI NSM NSM MNK MNK