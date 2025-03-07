Discuss Frontier Nagaland issue in assembly before final decision: BJP MLA Imchen

Kohima, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen on Friday urged the state cabinet to take the confidence of the 60 members of the Nagaland assembly before arriving at any final conclusion on the demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory Authority (FNTA).

Initiating the general discussion on the state budget presented in the House on Thursday by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Imchen expressed his concerns about the process.

Although the cabinet deliberated on the matter and sent its comment on the third draft memorandum of settlement to the Union Home Ministry, it was crucial that the matter be placed before the House for discussion and to seek collective confidence on the issue, he said.

Insisting that the House should deliberate on it, he urged the cabinet to seek the necessary confidence and deliberation from the members before proceeding with any decisions on the matter.

On this, the CM in his concluding remarks said that since the FNTA issue is in the initial stage the matter was not discussed with the MLAs.

"The third draft of the memorandum of settlement with respect to FNTA was shared with the state government for comments while the state government has approved and forwarded its comments to MHA on November 6, 2024," he said.

Discussions on the comments are being held between the representatives of the ENPO, state government and MHA, Rio said while asserting that the House would be taken into confidence in due course of time.

Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), an apex body of seven tribes of the six districts, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging that they have been neglected on all fronts.

People of these six districts did not participate in the Lok Sabha elections and civic polls last year to press for their demands.

However, in December, ENPO president Chingmak Chang said that their people have "temporarily accepted the offer of the GoI (Centre) for FNT".

The decision of the people of the area was conveyed to authorities during the tripartite meeting held on December 13 in New Delhi, he said, adding that the ENPO delegation made its unwavering stand very clear that the demand of the people of Eastern Nagaland is for a separate state of 'Frontier Nagaland'.

However, the ENPO decided to temporarily accept the Centre's offer for FNT, a unique arrangement with executive, legislative and financial autonomy. PTI NBS NBS SOM