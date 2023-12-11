Discussed ban on ethanol from sugarcane juice with Gadkari, will meet Shah soon: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss the Centre's ban on the use of sugarcane juice or syrup in the production of ethanol.

Talking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Pawar said he met Gadkari on Sunday and discussed the ban. However, the issue needed to be addressed at the Central level, and he will meet Union Minister Amit Shah soon.

Last week, the Centre announced a ban on the use of ‘sugarcane juice and sugar syrup’ for ethanol production in the 2023-24 supply year, which started this month, to maintain adequate sugar availability for domestic consumption and to keep prices under check.

However, the government has allowed the use of 'B-molasses', a cane by-product, for ethanol production in 2023-24.

"Since this issue is at the Central level, we will have to visit Delhi and meet Union Minister Amit Shah and the others concerned. And we will be meeting them soon," Pawar said.

Ethanol, a colourless liquid, is blended with fuel as part of the government's initiative to reduce reliance on crude oil imports.

The deputy chief minister had earlier said that the ban on ethanol production from sugarcane syrup had been "sudden".

Many sugar mills have invested in ethanol plants with 5 per cent of their capital and 95 per cent of funds borrowed from outside, Pawar had told the legislative assembly after the Congress and NCP legislators raised the issue in the house on December 8. PTI CLS ARU