'Discussed evolving situation': Jaishankar speaks to Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi and discussed the situation in Iran amid growing concerns over possible American military intervention.

Following the call, Jaishankar said he and Araghchi discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran.

"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. @araghchi," the external affairs minister said on social media.

The conversation between the two foreign ministers came on a day India asked all its nationals residing in Iran to leave by available means.

Iran has been witnessing massive anti-government protests in which over 2,500 people lost their lives.

There has been rising tensions in Iran and the region after US President Donald Trump indicated military action if Tehran continues its crackdown on the protesters.

"If they hang them, you're going to see some things...We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," the US president told CBS News.

In a message to the protesters, Trump said on Tuesday that "help is on the way".

The US president has already announced a 25 per cent tariff on countries having trade with Tehran.

The protests began late last month in Tehran after the Iranian currency rial plunged to record lows. The protests have since spread to all 31 provinces, evolving from an agitation against economic woes to a demand for political change.