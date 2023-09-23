Discussed issue of buffer zone around INS Hansa with Rajnath Singh: Goa minister Rane

Panaji, Sept 23 (PTI) Goa’s Town and Country Planning Minister Vishwajit Rane said he met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss difficulties faced by locals due to the buffer zone around INS Hansa.

Several residents living in the buffer zone around INS Hansa base in Vasco town of Goa have been complaining about difficulties in getting NOC from the Indian Navy for new constructions. The defence authorities have marked a 500-metre buffer zone around the crucial military establishment.

The issue was raised on the floor of the House by Vasco MLA Krishna Daji Salkar during the recently held monsoon session of the Goa Assembly.

Rane said he met the Union defence minister over the issue.

In a post on X, Rane wrote “Grateful for the productive meeting with Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji today in Delhi. Besides other important issues, we discussed issues regarding the buffer area around Dabolim airport in Goa.” The Dabolim airport is located on the premises of INS Hansa at Vasco and doubles up as a naval and civilian facility for flights. PTI RPS NR