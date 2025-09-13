Discussed rehabilitation of Wayanad landslides survivors with district officials: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad(Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said she held discussions with the district officials regarding the concerns raised by some survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides of being left out of the final rehabilitation list.

Speaking to reporters here, Priyanka, who is in her constituency since Thursday for a visit, said the issues raised by the survivors, whom she met a day ago, were "genuine" and the District Collector Meghashree D R is aware of the same.

"Today, we discussed it. The DC is very well aware of the issues, and she’s trying to do her part and I am also. I think it is a question of us coordinating better on what we are doing for them.

"Also, whatever is possible to be done through the administration they will do and whatever is not possible, we can help with that. So, we had a good meeting and I think we will be able to help," the Congress MP stated.

She said that the survivors raised very specific particular issues, like those who have lost land but were not included in the final list, even though they were there in the earlier list, because of some reason or particular criteria.

Priyanka assured that those who have been excluded from the final list will be included in the hundred houses the Congress party is building.

"So it’s a question of coordinating, we are doing it. I think everybody is trying their best," she said.

The July 2024 landslides in the Mundakkai-Chooralmala area of Wayanad had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes. PTI HMP HMP ROH