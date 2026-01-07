Discussed with Shah about increasing activities of fundamentalists in Assam ahead of polls: Himanta

Dhakuakhana (Assam), Jan 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the increasing activities of fundamental elements in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an official function here, Sarma appealed to the people of the state to maintain unity and peace till the elections are over.

"A big conspiracy is going on in Assam. I had a talk with Union Home Minister yesterday. During the last four-and-a-half years, Assam was completely peaceful. Suddenly, fundamental forces have become active in Assam," the CM said.

The security forces have apprehended a lot of people coming from Bangladesh in recent times, he added.

"Simultaneously, torture of Hindus in Bangladesh has also increased. So, we have to be cautious till the elections and all of us have to maintain our unity and peace," Sarma said.

In December last year, 11 people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups that were aiming to destabilise the Northeast, according to the police.

On Tuesday, Sarma said the ongoing situation in Bangladesh is a matter of concern, and the state may witness some impact of it in the coming days.

He also claimed that the "jihadi elements" have always remained in the state, and it may still be there as "sleeper cells".

There has been a spate of violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh in the last few weeks, and mob violence or clandestine attacks have emerged as a major crisis in the changed political landscape.

As per the 2022 census, the Hindu population in Bangladesh is approximately 13.13 million, which accounts for about 7.95 per cent of the country's total population. PTI TR TR RG