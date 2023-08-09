Discussion held in Kerala assembly on exhibiting treasures of Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala assembly on Wednesday witnessed a brief discussion on the huge treasure in the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple with two members of the House suggesting putting them up for public exhibition to attract tourists and generate revenue.

While the suggestion mooted by Congress MLA A P Anil Kumar was supported by CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran, two Congress MLAs were against the idea.

The matter came up for discussion during the debate on the Sree Pandaravaka Lands (Vesting and Enfranchisement) Amendment Bill, 2022.

Surendran, who was the Minister for Cooperation, Tourism, and Devaswom in the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government, revealed during the discussion that a proposal was framed back then to put the treasures on exhibition with the best security system protecting them.

The proposal was placed before the Supreme Court which was hearing pleas with regard to administration of the temple, he said.

However, the Travancore Royal Family was opposed to the idea and therefore, the proposal was never implemented.

The apex court had later upheld the royal family's right to administer the temple.

The project would have attracted tourists or devotees from across the world and would have generated revenue for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, considered to be one of the richest temples in the country, Surendran said.

The idea of exhibiting the treasures to attract tourists did not find favour with Congress MLAs Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and P C Vishnunad.

Radhakrishnan was of the view that there was no such thing as "pilgrim tourism" as devotees visit temples according to their beliefs.

Vishnunad said turning the treasures into a tourist attraction to generate revenue was not acceptable. "There is no need to commercialise it," he said.

Anil Kumar said that if the royal family was opposed to the idea, does it mean the treasure will lie there for all times to come? He suggested exploring legal avenues to make the idea suggested by him possible.

The CPI(M) MLA, on the other hand, was of the view that the House should convey to the royal family the government's views on exhibiting the treasure and request them to support the idea as it would be beneficial for the state.

Surendran said that the royal family has done a lot for the development of the state and therefore, they should be convinced that exhibiting the treasure would not affect anyone's religious beliefs.

The sprawling Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947. PTI HMP HDA