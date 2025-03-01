Discussion of women's progress superficial without safe public spaces: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Calling for strict action against those who make public spaces unsafe for women, the Delhi High Court has said unless an environment free from harassment and fear was created, all discussions on women's progress were superficial.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said real empowerment began with women's right to live and move freely without fear.

The court made the observations in a judgement passed on February 28 while refusing to interfere with the conviction of a man for sexually harassing his female co-passenger on a public bus in 2015.

In 2019, the trial court convicted the accused and sentenced him to undergo simple imprisonment for one year for offence punishable under Section 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and six months under Section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of the woman) IPC. The decision was also upheld by the sessions court in appeal.

Refusing to show any leniency in the case, the court lamented the "deeply concerning reality" of women continuing to face harassment in public spaces even after decades of independence, despite stringent laws.

The court emphasised that public transport became a site of vulnerability for the victim in this case, and any undue leniency to the accused, who was caught on the spot after he made inappropriate gestures and forcibly kissed her, would embolden future perpetrators.

"The facts of the case and the acts of the accused reflect that girls are not safe even in public spaces today. The facts of the case also reflect this being a harsh and unsettling reality," said the court.

"Judgments in such cases play an important role of sending a message to the society and to the community... that if we truly aspire to uplift women, it is imperative that we first create an environment where they are safe -- free from harassment, humiliation, and fear -- and those who make the public spaces unsafe will be dealt with strictly. Until that happens, all discussions on women's progress will remain superficial," it further said.

The court noted that the case showed a "rare instance" where strangers, like the bus conductor and another co-passenger, demonstrated "commendable courage" as they freely deposed before the police as well as the trial court in support of the prosecution.

Such instances, it added, reinforce the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring women's safety and that every individual in society has to stand against harassment.

"In this case, the presence of alert passengers who stood by the complainant, intervened, and apprehended the accused was crucial. Even in a crowded bus, the complainant had to defend herself, face public humiliation, and rely on the conscience of bystanders to secure justice," observed the court.

The court also rejected the accused petitioner's contention that, being complete strangers, he could not have dared to outrage the survivor's modesty in a public setting.

The petitioner's counsel claimed he was a physically handicapped and mentally disabled person, and the prosecution failed to establish a motive or intent behind the alleged offence.

The court said sexual offences were often opportunistic crimes, and the absence of prior acquaintance or an explicit motive did not negate the possibility of such an act being committed.

The presence of public witnesses and their intervention supported the complainant's version rather than discrediting it, added the court. PTI ADS RHL