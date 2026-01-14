Discussion on book about Babur at BLF cancelled, writer protests

Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) Architect-turned-writer Aaabhas Maldahiyar on Wednesday took to X to lament the cancellation of a discussion on his book about Mughal Emperor Babur at the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival (BLF).

Police apprehended that right-wing organisations would oppose the event and there would be vandalism, claimed the organisers of the festival which was held from January 9 to 11.

Posting on X an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldahiyar said a session on his book "Babur: The Quest for Hindustan" was cancelled after a newspaper wrongly accused him of trying to glorify Babur.

"On the basis of these baseless accusations, some so-called Hindu organisations issued serious threats, which included threats to burn my book and damage bookstores," he said.

Maldahiyar told PTI over phone from Bengaluru that it was unfortunate that without reading the book, `Swadesh' newspaper published a story which led to the cancellation of the event.

The newspaper, however, claimed that they were not against the writer or the book, but considered Babur to be "irrelevant".

According to Maldahiyar, he sent a clarification to the newspaper which was not published. Subsequently, the organisers arranged a session on `Ancient Architecture', he said.

Swadesh editor Atul Tare told PTI that they had no objection to the book or the author.

"What is or is not there in the book, is not an issue for us. Our protest is that Ram Mandir is already established. The flag has been hoisted. And this year, as Modi ji says, is for taking forward positive issues. This is the 150th year of Vande Mataram. It is the centenary year of the Sangh. So there should be many positive issues," said Tare.

"We have raised questions on the relevance of that issue for us and also on the entire working system of BLF. And you must have seen that the trustees of Bharat Bhavan and many senior writers also expressed their views on the same lines," he said.

Tare also said that the newspaper would publish Maldahiyar's clarification if he wanted so.

BLF co-director Abhilash Khandekar told PTI that the city police approached him on the first day, demanding cancellation of the book session, fearing that it will lead to vandalism.

"The police were polite but strictly asked us to cancel the session so that there will not be any problem. We are all for the freedom of expression, but in order to protect the author from any possible assault (the session was cancelled)," he said.

The BLF is organised to establish Bhopal's identity as a literary city, but some people with vested interests created controversy, Khandekar said. PTI MAS KRK