Discussion on SIR cannot take place in LS as matter sub-judice: Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asserted that a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar cannot take place in the Lok Sabha as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and rules do not allow issues pending adjudication to be discussed on the floor of the House.

As soon as the House met again at 2 pm, the Opposition continued with the protests demanding a discussion on the electoral revision issue.

Rijiju, who is the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, told them that rules of the Lok Sabha do not allow sub-judice matters to be discussed on the floor of the House. He also pointed out that functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament.

He urged members to participate in the debate during passage of key legislations.