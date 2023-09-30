Discussion on women empowerment takes centre-stage at RSS all-India women meet

Jaipur: Discussions on various topics such as women's role in societal and national development were held on the first day of RSS' all-India Women Coordination Meeting here on Saturday.

Nearly 300 participants from all over the country are participating in this two-day women's meet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a spokesperson of the organisation said.

Senior RSS leaders Suresh Joshi and Arun Kumar attended the meeting that is being held at Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli here.

Increasing participation of women in the social sector and their role in the country's development and societal change were among the various topics discussed at the meeting, the spokesperson said.

So far 93 women's conferences have been held in the country, in which approximately 1,44,000 women have participated, he added.

RSS state convenor Manju Sharma said plans for the upcoming women's conferences of the organisation will also be discussed at the meeting.